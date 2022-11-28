Baltimore County Police Department launches 'Safe Space' initiative to protect LGBTQIA+ residents, visitors

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police Department is launching a safe space initiative in an effort to protect all Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) residents and visitors.

Under the program, community members, businesses, schools and organizations have the opportunity to visibly display a distinguishable "Safe Space" decal.

The posted and easily identifiable signage will provide assurance to any victim of an LGBTQIA+ biased hate crime that the location is a safe space for someone to seek help, as police are contacted.

According to the police department, the Safe Space initiative aims to:

Provide all LGBTQIA+ community members with a safe space they can turn to if they are the victims of crime.

Further enhance the relationship between the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Anyone who seeks help in a Safe Space can be assured, police will be promptly called.

Here's how you can register your home, business or organization as a Safe Space:

Safe Space decals are provided free of charge to anyone requesting to display one at their establishment.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department, this symbol carries some important responsibilities that will greatly assist in protecting LGBTQIA+ victims of crime. LGBTQIA+ victims will recognize that the Safe Space symbol indicates your business or organization is willing to assist them.

By registering as a Safe Space in Baltimore County, you agree to:

Apply the Safe Space decal outside of the front entrance of your establishment

Allow victims to enter and remain at your premises until police arrive

The Baltimore County Police Department also announced Detective Jimmy Waites as the first LGBTQIA+ Liaison, a position that's been created to reach and better serve the LGBTQIA+ community in Baltimore County.

"Prior to joining BCoPD, Detective Waites served 10 years in the United States Navy. He has more than 18 years of service with BCoPD," according to a statement by the Baltimore County Police Department. "He began his career in our Wilkens Precinct and has also worked in CACU and Internal Affairs. Married to his husband Daniel, Detective Waites' personal experience combined with his training and background make him an incredible resource to our members and the LGBTQIA+ community in Baltimore County."

The role of the liaison officer:

To be available for private meetings with officers/department members and community groups.

Conduct scheduled Police Resource Inclusion Support Meetings (PRISM) with officers/department members and community groups.

Serve as a single point of contact between BCoPD and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Strengthen the relationship between the LGBTQIA+ community and BCoPD by creating mutual trust and confidence in police through community involvement, departmental education, and the provision of fair and professional policing services.