Police: Man at center of Baltimore County barricade wanted for burglary

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man who was wanted on burglary charges barricaded himself inside a home in Essex on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Teams were sent to the 600 block of Middlesex Road to resolve the situation, Baltimore County Police said.

The man, who also allegedly violated a protective order, was taken into custody peacefully, according to authorities.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

June 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

