Baltimore County Police: Antisemitic flyers have been circulating in the Parkville area

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department has received reports that antisemitic flyers and other propaganda have been circulating in the Parkville area.

Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council, said that several incidents of propaganda-sharing have occurred in the area over the past few days.

"These flyers are basically an attempt to intimidate and harass the Jewish community, Jewish residents," Libit said.

Paul Simpson, who lives in the Parkville area, said he was in shock after finding the antisemitic flyers in front of his home.

He said he found them last Saturday morning.

"It's disturbing," he said of the jarring discovery. "I don't like this kind of hate speech."

Libit told WJZ that he believes the flyers might be connected to a "day of hate," which extremists called for online last week.

"I know a lot of synagogues added an extra guard, added an extra precaution, spent more time thinking about security," he said.

The Baltimore County Police told WJZ that it is aware of the flyers and is investigating the incident.