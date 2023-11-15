Baltimore County Police: 81-year-old man found dead with trauma injuries

BALTIMORE -- An 81-year-old man has died after suffering trauma to his upper body in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced the death of Jaward Hannah on Wednesday. Officers found him unresponsive in the 3400 block of Kelox Road on Friday.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.