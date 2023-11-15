Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Police: 81-year-old man found dead with trauma injuries

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Wednesday afternoon news update (11/15/2023)
Here's your Wednesday afternoon news update (11/15/2023) 01:47

BALTIMORE -- An 81-year-old man has died after suffering trauma to his upper body in Baltimore County, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced the death of Jaward Hannah on Wednesday. Officers found him unresponsive in the 3400 block of Kelox Road on Friday.

Anyone who has information about the crime should contact Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 6:00 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.