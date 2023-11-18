Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County Police: 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing younger cousin

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (11/18/2023)
Your Saturday Evening News Roundup (11/18/2023) 02:53

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger cousin, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

County officers found Kenneth Workman III, 36, dead near the intersection of S. Seneca Road and New Section Road in Essex on Wednesday, police said.

They noticed that he had suffered trauma to the upper body.

On Saturday, the Baltimore County Police announced the arrest of his 46-year-old cousin, Eddie Workman, Jr.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Eddie Workman, Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 7:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.