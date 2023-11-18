Baltimore County Police: 46-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing younger cousin

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger cousin, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

County officers found Kenneth Workman III, 36, dead near the intersection of S. Seneca Road and New Section Road in Essex on Wednesday, police said.

They noticed that he had suffered trauma to the upper body.

On Saturday, the Baltimore County Police announced the arrest of his 46-year-old cousin, Eddie Workman, Jr.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Eddie Workman, Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder.