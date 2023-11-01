Baltimore County plastic bag ban takes effect

If you live in Baltimore County or do your grocery shopping there, it might be time to get a reusable bag or two.

Starting Wednesday it joins the list of Maryland counties banning plastic bags.

If you are not willing to bring some reusable bags or forget them, then you will need to keep a few nickels in your pocket, because most stores will now require you to pay 5 cents per reusable or paper bag at check out.

The county's law prohibits most businesses from offering free plastic bags to any customer.

The intent is to protect the environment by keeping plastic out of landfills. However, plastic bags are still allowed to be used for meat, seafood, produce, dry cleaning, bakery items, plants and flowers.

The farmer's market along with mom-and-pop businesses that have fewer than four stores...are exempt from the law change.

Baltimore County now joins Baltimore City and Howard County, which both have similar laws. Anne Arundel will be the next county to switch to this policy starting in the new year.

In Baltimore County, there will be a grace period of 90 days for businesses to adjust to the new law.

