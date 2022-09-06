Baltimore County planning to buy more water for areas impacted by Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County is working to buy more bottled water for residents impacted by a precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued by the city, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said.

Between 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, the county will distribute bottled water at Fire Station 5 (4501 Washington Blvd.) in Halethorpe.

After the bacteria E. coli was detected in samples taken in West Baltimore, the city's Department of Public Works issued a required Boil Water Advisory for about 1,500 residences and businesses in the ninth councilmanic district. But as a precaution, the agency extended the boundary to include a larger swath of West Baltimore and Southwest Baltimore, as well as parts of Baltimore County.

Baltimore's water system serves 1.8 million customers, including people who live in 140 square miles outside city limits, according to a 2021 report. According to DPW, that includes 600,000 residents in Baltimore County.

And much of the water supply is sourced from rivers that run through the surrounding counties and stored in reservoirs that are run by the city but located outside it.

Tests taken in Baltimore County have come up negative for E. coli or any other harmful substances, the city agency said.

Communities such as Arbutus, Halethorpe and Lansdowne are part of the extended area. Members of DPW were at the Baltimore County Public Library's Lansdowne branch on Tuesday to distribute bottled water.

Baltimore County Public Schools provided bottled water to students and staff at 11 schools, and meals for those locations were prepared off site:

- Arbutus Elementary

- Arbutus Middle

- Baltimore Highlands Elementary

- Halethorpe Elementary

- Lansdowne Elementary

- Lansdowne High

- Lansdowne Middle

- Maiden Choice School

- Relay Elementary

- Riverview Elementary

- Western School of Technology

The county is looking to acquire more water for distribution.

"The health of Baltimore County residents is a top priority, and we want to be sure that everyone in the advisory area is taking all of the necessary precautions," said Olszewski. "While Baltimore County does not have operational control of the water system, we are making some of the County's certified water testers available to assist the city's efforts in quickly resolving this issue."

County officials are recommending impacted residents bring tap water to a "full, rolling boil" before letting it cool down for home use.