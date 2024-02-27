Watch CBS News
Baltimore County passes $2.5 billion budget with job cuts, class size changes

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County School Board approved a $2.5 billion budget proposal.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Banner report that the proposal cuts about 500 mostly vacant staff positions which will save around $30 million. Superintendent Myriam Rogers says that was part of a trade-off to lower class sizes in grades 3 through 5.

Cindy Sexton, President of the Baltimore County Teacher's Association, said she expects those cuts to be temporary while backing the budget because it provides a 13% pay raise to all employees over the next three years.

"I don't love any budget that cuts positions," Sexton said. "I'm sure none of us do."

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 10:33 PM EST

