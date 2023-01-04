Baltimore County officials call for plastic bag ban

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County's lawmakers are proposing a law that would enforce a plastic bag ban.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, District 2, said in a Facebook post that he was proud to sponsor the Bring Your Own Bag Act alongside council co-sponsors Mike Ertel and David Marks.

The ban would reduce and eventually eliminate the use of plastic and paper bags to protect the environment for future generations to come, Patoka said.

"Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage and litter, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, storm drains and waterways," he said in the social media post. "Any additional actions we can take to curb these devastating and lasting impacts will help us better protect our communities, our health and to fight climate change."

If people begin to bring reusable bags to stores, the overhead cost for the store will be reduced and then the store can pass on those savings in the form of lower prices, Patoka said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that he supported the legislation.

We must do all we can to protect our environment for this generation and the next.

My statement on tonight's introduction of "Bring Your Own Bag" legislation: pic.twitter.com/OxbvVt9Lws — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) January 3, 2023