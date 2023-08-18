Baltimore County officers respond to Parkton barricade situation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are responding to a barricade situation in Parkton, Maryland, according to authorities.
Officers are focused on the 2500 block of Mt. Carmel Road, county police said.
Traffic in the area may be rerouted as members of the department work to resolve the barricade situation peacefully, according to authorities.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
