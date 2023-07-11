Baltimore County officer suspended after arrested for alleged child abuse in Harford County

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County police officer has been suspended after he was charged with child abuse of a two-month-old in Harford County.

The police department said Officer Mitchell Tuveson has been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Officer Tuveson has been with the department for six years.

Tuveson has been charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury; first-degree child abuse of committing at least three acts of abuse; second-degree child abuse; and assault.

Deputies with the Harford County Sheriff's Office said the two-month-old was taken to a hospital in Bel Air in early May after medical officials feared the child at meningitis and hyperthermia, according to documents obtained by WJZ News.

The child also had suspected seizures, brain cysts, hemorrhages of both eyes and skeletal fractures.

Medical officials determined the child suffered injuries from shaking, or other non-accidental traumatic events, over a period of time.

According to charging documents, the child's mother feared she passed on an illness to her son and took him to a medical center. The mother told officers that while treating her son, he started choking, so she slapped his back to dislodge what was causing him to choke.

The father came and gave "back blows" and chest compressions to their son, who eventually "came to," according to documents.

Documents said the parents never checked the child's pulse to see if he was suffering from cardiac arrest. The child was choking again, according to documents, and the father continued to give back blows and chest compressions and didn't think his son was not breathing.

The parents said they performed lifesaving measures in a "rough and traumatic fashion" and they did not think the hospital staff was helpful, documents revealed.

Tuveson told detectives "we kicked his ass trying to wake him up," according to documents.

The mother told officers she did not agree with the hospital's diagnosis of acid reflux and the hospitals did not take them seriously.

On May 15, the mother took the child to the medical facility for arching his back and screaming before hospital staff suggested possible meningitis or hyperthermia.

However, medical personnel determined the child suffered brain cysts, hemorrhages of both eyes and skeletal fractures from more than one non-accidental traumatic event, such as shaking, documents said.

The child was given to her grandmother while Child Protective Services and police investigate.