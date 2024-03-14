Watch CBS News
Baltimore County has 6 new speed cameras. Here's where they are

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is activating six new speed cameras next week in five school zones, police said Thursday. 

The cameras will be activated Monday, March 18. For the first 30 days, drivers will get warnings rather than citations for driving 12 miles per hour or more over the limit. 

The cameras operate Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., including on summer and weekdays when school isn't in session, police said. 

Here's where those six cameras are:

  • Lamb of God School, 4400 block of Ridge Avenue (eastbound)
  • The Jemicy School, 11200 block of Garrison Forest Road (north and southbound)
  • Scotts Branch Elementary School, 3600 block of Rolling Road (northbound)
  • Notre Dame Preparatory School, 800 block of Hampton Lane (eastbound)
  • Perry Hall Middle School, 4300 block of Ebenezer Road (eastbound)

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 11:05 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

