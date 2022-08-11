Missing 15-year-old girl located, Baltimore County police say

UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said just before 12:30 p.m. that 15-year-old Makiyah Green has been located.

BALTIMORE – Police are asking for help finding a missing Baltimore County teen.

Makiyah Greene, 15, was last seen near Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.

The teen is described as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with hair that is not braided.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.