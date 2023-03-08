Baltimore County woman kidnapped, forced to pay person who drove off in her car

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have arrested a person who allegedly overpowered a woman, took control of her car, and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM, according to charging documents.

County officers learned around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday that the woman had been kidnapped and his vehicle taken from her, Baltimore County Police said.

They found the woman in the 9100 block of Reisterstown Road, according to authorities.

"Once on scene, officers met with the victim, who advised that an unknown suspect approached while attempting to get into their vehicle and demanded the victim get inside the car," Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin said. "Once inside the vehicle, the suspect had the victim drive to an ATM and withdraw money."

After the suspect had received the money, he told the woman to exit the car, county police said.

The woman then drove away with the man's vehicle, according to authorities.

Regional Auto Theft Task Force detectives were able to find the stolen car inside Baltimore City limits in the early hours of Wednesday, county police said.

Detectives took the suspect into custody in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway, according to authorities.