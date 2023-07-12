Baltimore County libraries giving away Chromebook laptops to eligible families

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Library aims to help close the digital divide by offering Chromebook giveaways to eligible families.

One laptop is available per Baltimore County household where the person is 18 or older and participates in one of the following programs:

Child receives free or reduced lunches at Baltimore County Public Schools

Federal Housing Benefits

Federal Pell Grant

Income below the 200 percent Federal Poverty Level

Medicaid

SNAP

SSI

Veteran's Pension or Survivor Benefits

WIC

The library system is giving the laptops out during 19 events between July and November. Click here to see each event and register.

"Libraries of the 21st century are community connectors, and that includes connecting Baltimore County families with the tools needed to succeed," the library system said in a statement. "In this case, that means providing them with Chromebooks, which are a necessity in today's world."

There are 50 laptops given away at each event. Those participating will have assistance logging in to their new laptops and learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers internet to those eligible at a discounted rate, the library system said.

The laptops are provided through a grant by Baltimore County via the Maryland State Department of Housing and Community Development.