Baltimore County leaders announce new effort to expedite sexual assault investigations

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County leaders announced a new effort to expedite the testing of cold case forensic evidence in sexual assault cases.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski announced the creation of a Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force, and a Cold Case Investigation Squad within the Baltimore County Police Department's Special Victims unit.

Olszewski also said the county has received a $300,000 grant through the Hackerman Foundation, to support new and future cold case investigations, along with related staffing and training.

Olszewski said the task force will give BCPD a greater ability to process and store forensic evidence.

"We hope today's announcement helps restore confidence in the commitment of the Baltimore County Police Department seeking justice on behalf of victims of sexual assault. We deliver on that commitment every day by identifying those responsible, and holding them accountable," BCPD Police Chief Robert McCullough said.

