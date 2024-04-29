Baltimore County launches "Welcoming and Belonging Strategic Plan" to integrate immigrants

Baltimore -- Immigration is a hot topic across our country. With endless debate about what to do at the southern border, Baltimore County is taking a proactive step to help integrate our newest neighbors.

"We believe that every resident has the potential to succeed regardless of their place of birth and we are committed to make sure they have the opportunity, access and support to find success here," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

They look to do that with a blueprint called the "Welcoming and Belonging Strategic Plan" to embrace new residents from around the world that are eager to share their values, make new connections, and invest in their talents to contribute to Baltimore County.

"This is the beginning of great work for Baltimore County. Especially for people that view new Americans in a different way, this is for us to view as important and something critical that we're going to forge ahead," Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka said.

After several community meetings with immigrant residents and reflecting on the challenges they have faced with the pandemic and the recent Key Bridge collapse which killed six immigrant workers-the county is doing all they can to invest in a community of people who often feel forgotten and under-resourced.

"The fact that you rolled out the red carpet and invited the community in their native tongue, with trusted partners you accelerated the engagement by years," Veronica Cool, an entrepreneur and native of the Dominican Republic said.

That engagement is exactly what will help immigrants thrive and continue to address their needs to boost the diversity and the economy of Baltimore County. Leaders have already taken steps to be intentional about their support.

"We codified our office of diversity, equity, and inclusion into law. We've also proposed funding in our recent budget that will expand the office of immigrant affairs to ensure that every department in Baltimore County has the means to offer translation and language services for our residents," Olszewski said.