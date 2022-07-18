Baltimore County launches e-rent pilot program for property owners, landlords

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County is launching an e-rent pilot program that allows landlords with property in the county to electronically file failure to pay rent documents in court, according to Maryland court officials.

Landlords and management companies sometimes file multiple complaints at one time. Now, they will have the opportunity to file those documents through certified bulk-filing service providers, court officials said.

Baltimore County is the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot program to landlords, according to court officials.

"The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting," said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. "This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state."