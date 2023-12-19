Baltimore County has new online resource 'food pantry locator' to help combat food insecurities

PARKVILLE - The Baltimore County government released a new online tool Tuesday that helps connect residents with food resources.

The Food Pantry Locator displays community partner food distribution sites across the county.

Residents can enter an address or opt to "use my location" and then adjust the distance slider to reveal food pantries nearest them.

Each pantry listed will have contact information, hours of operation and instructions.

"Government has a responsibility to do all it can to support our residents and connect them with vital resources they need. With Baltimore County's new food pantry locator tool, we continue to make access to food resources more accessible for residents and families across our jurisdiction," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "Together, we will continue to come together to expand food security, combat hunger, and support our neighbors in need."

One of the partner sites includes Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Parkville, which has operated "Victor's Vittles," a community lifeline, for about 28 years, according to parishioner Carol Stansbury.

"I just want to highlight that the food scarcity is really significant," Stansbury said. "Now we're seeing anywhere from 150 to 200 people a month."

Volunteers with the church pack up bags of donated food items on Tuesdays and then distributes the goods to those in need on Saturdays from a shed behind the church.

"This is probably one of the greatest missions that we do," Stansbury said.

Pastor Ellen Krich said the tool released by the county came at the ideal time between the holidays and the months ahead.

"January, February, March... Those are such important months for food. People really need food. I think that's the biggest time we need giving," Pastor Ellen Krich said.

The map and data will also determine areas in the county that need support in filling a food gap.

You can find the Food Pantry Locator website here.