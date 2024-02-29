Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter Plan effective Thursday evening

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County will activate it's Freezing Weather Shelter Plan Thursday evening at 6 p.m., the county said in a social media post.

The Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter Plan will be activated tonight at 6 p.m. and remain active each night through Friday night (3/2/2024). pic.twitter.com/8OC7VmmcKS — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) February 29, 2024

Shelters will activate at 6 p.m. each evening, through 9 a.m. the following day, until March 2.

Guests are asked to arrive for intake between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Referrals are not needed.

The Baltimore County Freezing Weather shelter has moved from the O.W.E. Center to the Eastern Family Resource Center and Woodlawn Public Library.

For more information about available shelter in Baltimore County, you can call the Department of Social Services Information, Referral and Screening line at 410-887-8463 during regular business hours, or 410-583-9398 outside of regular business hours.