Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. 

The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.

All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.

Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.

They later said that all four people were uninjured.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.