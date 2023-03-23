Baltimore County firefighters extinguish car fire in Towson parking garage

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a car fire in a parking garage in Towson on Wednesday evening, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

The fire started in a parking garage at 2 Joppa Rd E., fire officials said.

The car was parked on a floor below the street, according to fire officials.

The parking garage's fire alarm and sprinkler system activated in response to the fire, fire officials said.

The sprinklers were able to contain the fire, according to fire officials.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke conditions but were able to extinguish the fire and remove the vehicle, fire officials said.

The fire is currently under investigation.