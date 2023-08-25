Baltimore County Firefighters: 10 people hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

BALTIMORE -- Ten people have been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Fuselage Avenue in Middle River, county firefighters said.

Seven children and three adults were poisoned, according to county firefighters.

None of the people affected had life-threatening injuries, county firefighters said.

BGE employees are assisting with the investigation into the carbon monoxide poisoning, according to county firefighters.