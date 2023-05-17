Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to announce parcel acquisition at Security Square Mall site
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is announcing the County's acquisition of a parcel at the Security Square Mall site.
This purchase will follow last year's purchase of the former Sears building and help support a coordinated, long-term vision for the site's redevelopment.
