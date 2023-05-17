Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to announce parcel acquisition at Security Square Mall site

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is announcing the County's acquisition of a parcel at the Security Square Mall site. 

This purchase will follow last year's purchase of the former Sears building and help support a coordinated, long-term vision for the site's redevelopment.

May 17, 2023

