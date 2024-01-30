Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launches run for Congress

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski launched a campaign for Congress on Tuesday.

A Democrat in his second term as county executive, Olszewski aims to succeed U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, who is retiring.

"I'm running because I think it's time that we showed D.C. how to get things done," Olszewski said in an interview with WJZ media partner The Baltimore Banner ahead of his launch. "I'm excited about the prospect of being part of the new generation of leaders in Washington."

Olszewski released an announcement video online promising to forge compromise "without compromising our values" in Congress.

Olszewski also pledged to combat right-wing politics on Capitol Hill.

"With democracy under attack and MAGA extremists threatening to take away our basic rights, it's clear that the time is now for a new generation of leadership," Olszewski's campaign website says. "As your Representative, Johnny O will protect reproductive rights and abortion access, defend our democracy and our vote, and fight to restore transparency and accountability in our government."

Olszewski lives on Millers Island, which is outside the current boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District. However, members of Congress are only required to live in the same state as their district, he told the Banner.

"I am living in, working in and supporting much of the district already," he said.

The district he is running for represents most of Carroll County, a large swath of Baltimore County, and some of Baltimore City.

Perhaps better known by his nickname Johnny "O," the 41-year-old from Dundalk started his career in politics as a high school member of Baltimore County's school board.

Olszewski was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006 at 23 years old, and served until 2014. Olszewski became Baltimore County Executive in 2018 after winning the Democratic Primary by just 17 votes, but enjoyed an easy win in 2020.

Del. Harry Bhandari, a Democrat representing Baltimore County, is another politically experienced candidate. Other Democrats who have filed to run include Jessica Sjoberg and Clint Spellman Jr., both from Baltimore County.

Dave Wallace from Carroll County has registered as the lone Republican candidate.