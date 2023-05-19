Baltimore County crash kills 33-year-old man, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred along Pulaski Highway on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

That's when a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was attempting to make a U-turn from the westbound lane of travel and collided with a 2011 Toyota Rav4 that was traveling eastbound, police said.

The collision between the two vehicles happened west of Middle River Road around 5:30 a.m. It fatally wounded the driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage—33-year-old Kenneth Chester Jr., according to authorities.

Medics took him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota also received treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to authorities.

The crash is being investigated by the Baltimore County Crash Team.

Anyone who has information about the crash should call 410-307-2020.