Baltimore County business owner finds two full boxes of mail in dumpster

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County business owner made an unusual discovery over the weekend. 

He found two boxes full of mail in a dumpster behind his store weighing nearly 30 pounds.

"Well, we don't know," GoFish Owner Steve Ennis said. "It's a mystery. That's a lot of mail to be a mystery."

Ennis found it in a dumpster behind his business while he was going for a walk on Sunday.

"It's like somebody went like this and threw it all right there," Ennis said.

According to CBS News, mail theft has skyrocketed from fewer than 60,000 complaints in 2018 to more than 250,000 last year.

"As children, we all knew that you didn't mess with the mailbox," Ennis said. "It was a federal thing. As a matter of fact, it was the only federal thing I knew about."

Ennis didn't know what to do with the mail he found, so he contacted WJZ.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service told WJZ that in situations like these, customers should file a report with the Postal Service's Inspector General.

That's what Ennis is going to do.

"Well, I have to call somebody," Ennis said. "It's not my mail."

You can contact the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General through this website.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 4:06 PM EDT

