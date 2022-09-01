Watch CBS News
Baltimore County baker Jason Hisley to compete in Food Network competition

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A high-profile local baker is off to yet another competition on the Food Network. 

Jason Hisley, owner of Cake by Jason in Timonium, will star in "The Big Bake" show set to air in September. 

In 2019, Hisley came out on top of the network's"Holiday Wars" dessert baking show, taking home $25,000 in winnings. 

In "The Big Bake," professional baking teams have five hours to design, bake and decorate grand-scale cake creations based on holiday themes. Hisley said in a Facebook announcement that his theme will be Halloween. 

In the end, the most eye-catching and delicious cake will earn a $10,000 prize.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 8:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

