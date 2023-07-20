Baltimore contractor allegedly took hundreds of thousands in deposits, never completed projects

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore-based contractor allegedly took large deposits from customers for home remodeling without providing the services paid for, the Maryland Attorney General's office announced Thursday.

The office's Consumer Protection Division has filed charges against BOJ & Son's Construction, LLC, and the company's owner, Bryan O. Jones.

The company is also charged with collecting excessive deposits, failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts, and violating the Door-to-Door Sales Act, officials said.

According to court documents, the company allegedly took hundreds of thousands in deposits, some of which were over a third of the contract, which is illegal in Maryland.

Since August 2019 to August 2022, the filing says, the company either never started or abandoned projects it had taken deposits for.

"People should not have to stress and worry when they hire companies to perform work in their homes, but I know they do. When Marylanders put their trust into unscrupulous contractors, they end up losing large sums of hard-earned money without anything to show for it." Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement.

Brown's office is seeking the recovery of restitution to be paid to consumers as well as penalties, costs, and an injunction against the company.

"We must turn the tables," the attorney general said. "Contractors who refuse to perform the jobs for which they've been paid and violate our consumer protection laws should know that serious consequences will indeed follow."

Anyone with complaints against BOJ & Son's Construction can call the Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-6569 or file a complaint online.