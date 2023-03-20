Baltimore Co. Public Schools seek input in national search for new superintendent

Baltimore County Public Schools are looking for a new superintendent.

This week, school staff and local residents are invited to voice their input for the national search.

Community input meetings will be held Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are two locations you can go – the GW Carver Center for Arts and Technology and Western School of Technology.

There are also meetings at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.

The board of education launched their search for the next superintendent this month.

A timeline aims to make the decision by May.

Superintendent Darryl Williams' term ends on June 30. He said he will not seek another term.