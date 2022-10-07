Baltimore Co. Police fined $15k by EPA for hazardous waste violations at firing range in Timonium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police Department has been fined more than 15,000 by the EPA as a result of lead waste at a shooting range in Timonium.

The EPA announced that the police department will pay a $15,800 penalty for improper management of lead-contaminated soil at the shooting range.

The outdoor firing range is used by county police officers for firing practice of primarily handguns, which use bullets made of lead and a copper alloy.

The EPA says the soil at the firing range is considered hazardous waste due to lead concentrations from bullets, and it must be handled and disposed of in accordance with EPA regulations.

"Exposure to high levels of lead may cause serious health problems," according to the EPA. "Lead is toxic and exposure to lead can affect almost every organ and system in your body. Children six years old and younger are most susceptible to the effects of lead, but it can also be harmful to adults."

EPA cited the police department for violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the federal law governing the treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste.

According to the agency, alleged violations included: operation of a hazardous waste management facility without a permit, failure to provide hazardous waste management training to staff, failure to provide hazardous waste responsibilities in written job descriptions, and failure to have a hazardous waste contingency plan.

The Baltimore County Police Department responded:

"Last year a temporary classroom facility was added and this year that will be replaced with a new classroom. The outdoor range will be upgraded in the future with a mechanical bullet trap. This is in the planning stage and funds have been allocated in the FY23 capital budget for design."