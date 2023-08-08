Baltimore Co. man accused of assaulting woman in store, other incidents, denied bail

TOWSON -- A Towson man is sitting in jail, accused not only of assaulting a woman, but also breaking into a home and attempting to break into another.

Charles Wattles, 39, has been charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree sexual offense.

He had a bail hearing Monday where a judge ordered him to remain in jail without bail.

Charles Wattles was arrested Sunday, following a number of incidents in Baltimore County, including a woman assaulted in a store in Timonium.



He’s since appeared in court, charging docs also detail the incidents. I’ll break it down in a full report, starting at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/1XqvdRtOrC — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) August 8, 2023

The most serious of his accusations happened Saturday at a shopping center near York and Ridgely roads in Timonium.

According to charging documents, a worker at Carter's told police she helped Wattles with a return before going into the back office.

She said Wattles then followed her into the office and grabbed her by her waist, according to documents. He then rubbed up against her.

Police identified Wattles as the suspect after looking at security camera footage, as well as images of a suspect that attempted to break into a home in Towson earlier that day.

Court documents say the victim in that case said she was followed to her backdoor and Wattles tried to open the door.

Wattles was arrested at his home Sunday.

When police questioned him about these incidents, he admitted to them. Court documents show he told police he thought the victim at Carter's was his ex-wife.

On the attempted break-in, he said he "attempted to enter her house because she was being 'very suggestive.'"

Angela Dotson learned about all of this when WJZ spoke with her in Towson Tuesday.

"It's definitely unnerving as a parent of two daughters," Dotson said. "I definitely am concerned for our safety."

Police say Wattles is connected to numerous other calls starting July 31, including one where a man approached girls running at Towson High School's track.

Also, on July 31, court documents say he got into a home through an unlocked screen door. When confronted, he said he had the wrong house and left.

Dotson said this is a reminder to be more vigilant with your safety, especially as a woman.

"Even when I try to go home, I like to make sure I don't take the same way all the time because people can pick up on your patterns. I do like to constantly be aware of my surroundings, look around and make sure no one is actually watching and following," she said.

The victim who was assaulted at Carter's filed a peace order against Wattles and the court granted it.