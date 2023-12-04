Baltimore City to resume weekly recycling in early 2024
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore city is expecting to resume weekly recycling in early 2024.
Back in January, 2022, the Department of Public Works shifted to bi-weekly pickup after service disruptions, mostly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.
Now, with new crews on the job and being trained, the city plans to restore weekly recycling pick up nearly next year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.