Baltimore City to resume weekly recycling in early 2024

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore city is expecting to resume weekly recycling in early 2024.

Back in January, 2022, the Department of Public Works shifted to bi-weekly pickup after service disruptions, mostly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing shortages.

Now, with new crews on the job and being trained, the city plans to restore weekly recycling pick up nearly next year.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 6:09 PM EST

