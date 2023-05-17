Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City to pay $450k settlement, 40th connected with Gun Trace Task Force

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is paying out $450,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Ricardo Shaw who claims a member of the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force falsely arrested and planted drugs on him.

Shaw was arrested by Baltimore Police Detective Maurice Ward and others back in 2009.

However, that conviction was vacated in 2019 after the revelations that Ward and other members of the GTTF were routinely violating people's rights and stealing money and drugs, and planting money and drugs and other evidence to justify arrests.

This settlement is the 40th reached by the city in connection with the Task Force.

More than $22 million have been paid out.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.