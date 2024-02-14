Baltimore City set to purchase two hotels to shelter the homeless

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders announced a deal to acquire two hotel properties to shelter those experiencing homelessness.

The City will purchase the Sleep Inn and Suites, at 300 N. Front Street, and Holiday Inn Express, at 221 N. Gay Street and 332 N. Front Street. Also purchase by Baltimore City will be the parking lot located between these two hotels at 320 N. Front Street.

The total cost will be $15.2 million for the acquisition and $3.2 million for the management agreement for both hotels.

The agreements will go to the Board of Estimates for approval on Wednesday, February 21. The City is expected to close on the properties and the management agreement no later than Spring 2024.

Baltimore City will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as part of the City's "response to the nationwide housing crisis and the subsequent rise in homelessness," a statement said.

"The acquisition of these hotels is a critical expansion of our ability to address the needs of our most vulnerable residents," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "The Mayor's Office of Homeless Services, the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs, the Mayor's Office of Infrastructure Development, the Department of Real Estate, and other critical partners worked diligently to secure a fair deal for the city. We expect the deal to move through the Board of Estimates process in the coming days and put my Administration in a position to add meaningful and immediate capacity to our emergency shelter system."

"The lack of affordable housing has significantly contributed to the increase in people experiencing homelessness around the country and right here in Baltimore City. This purchase aligns with our commitment to address immediate shelter needs, as well as put the city on a path to create permanent supportive housing opportunities for our most vulnerable populations in the near future," added Mayor's Office of Homeless Services Director Ernestina Simmons. "I am grateful to Mayor Scott and all of our partners for recognizing the value of this opportunity as we work to make homelessness rare and brief in Baltimore City."