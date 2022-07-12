Baltimore City seeks more election judges before primary

BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's July primary just a few days out, the Baltimore City Board of Elections is searching for more election judges.

The city's board of elections is looking for volunteers who would be able to work the 2022 primary on July 19 and the general election in November.

Volunteers selected as election judges would be paid $200 per day and a chief judge would be paid $275 a day for their efforts, the board said.

To qualify, you must be a registered voter in Maryland. Additionally, you must be fluent in English, capable of working a 15-hour day and be able to sit or stand for extended periods.

Besides that, volunteers must also be trained before they can serve as election judges.

Visit the board of elections' website to learn more about what's involved with becoming an election judge.