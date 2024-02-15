Watch CBS News
Baltimore City seeks artists to create portraits of past five mayors

Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is inviting artists to take part in an art competition.

They are being asked to create portraits of the last five mayors.

The portraits of Brandon Scott, Jack Young, Catherine Pugh, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Sheila Dixon will be showcased in the Board of Estimates room at City Hall.

You must be 18 years old and able to showcase your portfolio and complete the portrait in 6 to 8 months.

Preference may be given to artists with ties to Baltimore City.

      For more information, go to baltimore city.gov and look for mayor's office of arts and culture.

