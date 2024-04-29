Baltimore City schools start installation of weapons detection scanners at some schools

BALTIMORE -- In a new effort to crackdown on weapons in Baltimore City schools, the district is installing weapons detection scanners at some schools.

According to a letter sent to families by school leaders, starting Monday, all students, parents, guardians and other visitors entering the school buildings will now walk through the scanners.

School leaders say these scanners will be activated over the next 30 days at traditional, alternative and transformational high schools at each main and student entrance.

Installation happened Monday at Patterson and Claremont high schools.