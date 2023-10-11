Baltimore City Schools: Seventh-grader with loaded gun arrested after altercation with staff member

BALTIMORE - A seventh-grade Baltimore City Public Schools student was taken into custody on Wednesday after a loaded handgun was found in his possession, school officials confirmed to WJZ.

The student, who attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy, left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member, officials said.

Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student's return to school after he had indicated that he would return with a gun.

No one was injured.