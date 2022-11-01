Baltimore City School Police Officer charged with child abuse of stepdaughter

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Public Schools Police officer is charged with the abuse of his stepdaughter, who he is accused of assaulting last week, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.

Gerard Owens, 48, is charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. He is now on paid leave with City Schools, WJZ learned.

Owens is accused of choking his stepdaughter, in addition to verbal abuse.

Officers responded last Saturday, Oct. 29, to the 3200 block of Northway Drive for a reported assault. Owens' wife told police that on Friday, Owens choked her daughter against a refrigerator after an argument.

The woman told police she was able to pull Owens off the girl, and the assault ended there, but that there "has been a history of domestic violence several times," according to the document. She told police he had been increasingly aggressive to her children in the house.

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, was taken to a pediatric emergency section at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Doctors could "not diagnose or exclude the abuse," the report said.

The victims were later advised on how to get a protective order against Owens, police said.