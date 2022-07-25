Watch CBS News
Teen hospitalized in after-hours incident at Baltimore pool

BALTIMORE -- A teen was hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning at a Baltimore City pool, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. in response to a teen in the pool after hours and a possible drowning, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters found a 15-year-old boy who had tried to swim but was unable to do so, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.

The teen, who got out of the pool on his own, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known on Monday morning.

It is unclear what brought the 15-year-old to the public pool after hours.

No additional details about the incident were provided.

