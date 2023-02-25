Baltimore City Public Schools uses the power of sports to improve academic outcomes

BALTIMORE -- Under Armour and Baltimore City Public Schools celebrated Project Rampart, an ongoing six-year partnership designed to elevate the high school student-athlete experience and improve academic outcomes through the power of sport on Friday.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Mayor Brandon Scott and Under Armour Founder and Executive Chair Kevin Plank spoke about the transformative nature of Project Rampart during a ceremony at Edmondson Westside High School

The trio discussed the impact of sports on the trajectory of young people's lives.

"Project Rampart is a tremendous partnership between Under Armour and the Baltimore City School System that is helping our young people achieve at the highest levels and win on and off the court," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "The results of Project Rampart cannot be overstated, and we are so grateful to Kevin Plank and Under Armfor stepping up, providing the resources and technical assistance to support our students."

In 2017, Under Armour partnered with Baltimore City Public Schools and committed to providing all of the city's public high schools that participate in interscholastic athletics with resources meant to improve student athletic and academic performance.

Since launching Project Rampart, Under Armour has overseen the physical renovation of the schools' gyms to state-of-the-art facilities and outfitted every team athlete with best-in-class uniforms.

The company recently completed its second cycle of uniforms for all schools and sports in the district.

Additionally, Under Armour has connected both athletes and their coaches to other tools and experiences that promote skill and personal development.

A measure of the far-reaching impact of the program can be found in the city's high school graduation rates.

Data for the graduating class of 2019, the only class of students with four consecutive years of attendance uninterrupted by COVID-19 since Project Rampart's launch, shows that student participation in sports directly impacted student-athlete graduation rates.

Those students who did not participate in one sport or another had a graduation rate of 62.9%. Meanwhile, students who participated in sports all four years of high school had a graduation rate of 98.5%.

"We are so grateful for Under Armour's ongoing partnership with our City Schools," Santelises said. "Project Rampart demonstrates the power of sport to drive positive outcomes for our students, and what our students can accomplish when the public and private sector come together to provide our students with the support and resources they need to succeed. Under Amour's belief and acknowledgment of our young student athletes has had an immediate and long-lasting impact on the lives of our students."

Beyond the physical renovations and team uniforms, Under Armour's Project Rampart provides support through student athlete development, academic support, and coaching and athletic director training and development.

"Since the beginning, the investment Under Armour has made has been very intentional," Plank said. "At UA, we know firsthand the power of sports, and the academic results we're witnessing demonstrate what is possible. We believe in our student athletes, and recognize that support and resources on and off the field lead to tangible personal growth and life-altering results. Under Armour remains committed to the city schools, its student athletes and coaches."

Under Armour reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with Baltimore Public City Schools to identify future opportunities to further the impact of Project Rampart and strengthen the broader community.