Baltimore's Summer Arts and Learning Academy is helping kids in the classroom, and gaining notice

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Summer Arts and Learning Academy has caught the attention of educators in other states.

Teaching fellows from South Carolina are in town this week observing the program so they can replicate it there.

Over the six-week program, about 3,000 students in Pre-K through 6th grade learn through arts-integrated programs, such as creating songs about math or painting a story they are reading.

"It's almost like hiding the veggies in the sauce. The kids don't realize what they're getting," said Laurie Sutton of Baltimore City Public Schools. "But they are getting it in large doses."

About 20 teaching fellows with Furman University are trying to learn the recipe for that sauce.

"After just a few minutes in one of the classrooms, one of the fellows turned to me and said, 'this is my vision'. So, really, really exciting," said Amy Keely, director, of Furman's South Carolina Afterschool Leaders Empowered program.

This is Dawn Johnson's 13th summer teaching the Summer Arts and Learning Academy, or SALA.

"My students always tell me, 'When I come to SALA, I always learn things so much better, Ms. Johnson,'" she said. "And they're like, 'It's not hard for me here. I love math. I love reading.'"

Eric Gabriel, a teaching artist with the academy, said seeing kids excited to learn through art made his day.

Amid ongoing criticism of Baltimore City Public Schools, administrators say this proves the system is doing something right.

"It's really exciting to showcase what we're doing in Baltimore, because this is just one of the amazing things we're doing in Baltimore City," said Sutton.