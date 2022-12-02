Watch CBS News
Baltimore City Public Schools seek public comment before finalizing inclement weather plans

Baltimore City Public Schools seek public comment before finalizing inclement weather plans
BALTIMORE - With winter right around the corner, Baltimore City Public Schools are looking to finalize its plan for inclement weather days.

Following the path of other Maryland School Districts, Baltimore City school officials say the goal right now is to implement virtual learning while also keeping a certain amount of traditional snow days.

The proposed plan also falls in line with the Maryland State Department of Education's recommendation for winter weather days.

Before Baltimore City Public Schools finalizes its plan, they are seeking public comment.

A meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, both in person and virtually.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:53 PM

