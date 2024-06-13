Baltimore City Public Schools is providing free meals for children. Here's what to know

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is providing free meals to children as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Through the program, all children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals.

The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024. Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.

You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website.

Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found on the Baltimore City Public Schools website.