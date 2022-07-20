Baltimore City Public Schools postpones Summer Family Festival over heat warning

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has postponed a summer festival that was slated to take place at Druid Hill Park on Thursday due to excessive heat, according to school officials.

The heat index in Baltimore is projected to reach 104 degrees, school officials said.

The school district made the decision to postpone its Summer Family Festival after the Baltimore City Health Department informed the district that the city would be placed on a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Thursday, according to school officials.

Outdoor activities are discouraged during an extreme heat alert.

Families, students, and vendors who expected to participate in the Summer Family Festival can find updates on the Baltimore City Public Schools' website and on its social media platforms, school officials said.