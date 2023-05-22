Watch CBS News
Former Baltimore City Police officer charged with child sex abuse crimes

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City police officer was arrested Monday after being indicted for child sexual abuse crimes, Baltimore Police said Monday. 

The crimes allegedly happened between 2011 and 2013.  

In an indictment issued by a Baltimore City Grand Jury, 56-year-old Larry Tucker was charged with nine felony counts of sex abuse of a minor, two felony counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, along with felony child pornography, and conspiracy to commit sexual offense charges.

Police said Tucker was taken into custody at the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, and will be transported to the Baltimore City Detention Center pending his appearance before a judge. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

