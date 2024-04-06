Baltimore City Police investigating a fatal shooting in Rosemont neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting on April 6, 2024, that killed an unidentified male in Northwest Baltimore.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Bloomingdale Road around 9:49 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Soon after, medics pronounced the male dead.

No further details were immediately available.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information relating to the case to contact them at 410-396-2100.

To remain anonymous call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous text tip by visiting the MCS website.