Baltimore City Police investigate double stabbing near Lexington Market

BALTIMORE -- Two men were transported to a hospital after being stabbed near the historic Lexington Market Friday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department.

Officers say they responded to the scene on 200 North Eutaw Street to investigate a call for an aggravated assault for cutting.

Two men were found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and taken to a hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

The suspect, an unidentified male, fled from the scene.

The case is active and remains under investigation.

Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.