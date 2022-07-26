Baltimore City officials to discuss ongoing response to monkeypox outbreak

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City officials are set to discuss the city's ongoing response to the growing outbreak of monkeypox Tuesday morning.

There are nearly 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox throughout the United States, 87 of them here in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live at 10 a.m. Tuesday

As of July 14, the Baltimore City Department of Health knew of at least five monkeypox cases in Baltimore. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether that total had grown since then.

The mayor and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa held a virtual meeting with community stakeholders, clinicians, academics, public health officials and businesses about monkeypox Monday.

They spoke about concerns, response to the virus, and next steps.

The outbreak has touched over 70 countries and led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency over the weekend as authorities step up their efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

Symptoms of the virus, which are similar to those of smallpox but milder by comparison, include fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion, according to the CDC. Infected individuals are known to develop a rash on the face and other parts of the body.

The number of cases in Maryland has more than tripled since July 14 when health officials were aware of at least 23 cases across the state. The state has distributed 200 doses of the vaccine to Montgomery and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City, the highest-risk jurisdictions.

To avoid infection, it is recommended that people avoid contact with those who have symptoms, wear a face mask around others and wash their hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Leititia Dzirasa said authorities were focusing their efforts on people who might have come into contact with infected individuals.